An+iceberg+in+Greenland+breaks

According to world meteorologists, satellite imagery shows that 110 sq km of ice sheet in northeastern Greenland has been broken and seperated.



Dr. Jenny Tartan, a scientist, says that this part of the N79 iceberg, which is falling apart, is the best evidence of global warming.



The temperature in the Arctic has risen by about 3 degrees Celsius since 1980, which is considered a record high.



This raises the sea level and increases the risk of flooding around coastal cities.