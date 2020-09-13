Focus+on+increasing+the+fertilizer+subsidy+for+organic+farmers

The Ministry of Agriculture has focused its attention on increasing the subsidy of farmers who use organic fertilizer under the government fertilizer subsidy and to also focus on purchasing more of their organic produce.



The project, which will be operational from January next year, is expected to increase the use of local organic fertilizer to 30 percent in three years.



Minister of Agriculture Mahindananda Aluthgamage and representatives of organic fertilizer companies have recently held a discussion in this regard.