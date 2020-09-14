AG+to+file+objection+against+Appeal+court+injunction+

The Attorney General informed the Court of Appeal today that he would file objections to the Court of Appeal's order preventing the arrest or remand of the five suspects, including Kurunegala Mayor Thushara Sanjeewa, who were responsible for the demolition of the building in Kurunegala with the royal pavilion.



This was when the petitions filed by the suspects, including the Mayor of Kurunegala, were taken up before the panel of judges comprising of justices A.H.M.D. Nawaz the President of the Court of Appeal and Sobhitha Rajakaruna.



The Senior State Counsel who appeared for the Attorney General informed the intention to file objections.



Accordingly, the bench ordered that the written objections of the Attorney General be filed before the court on November 12.



The bench also ordered that the hearing of the petition be commenced on the same day.