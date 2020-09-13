සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Prime ministers committee convenes in the afternoon to study the 20th Amendment (video)

Monday, 14 September 2020 - 14:10

Prime+ministers+committee+convenes+in+the+afternoon+to+study+the+20th+Amendment+%28video%29



The committee appointed by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksato study the proposed 20th constitutional amendment will meet today in the afternoon. 


While the report prepared by the committee is scheduled to be handed over to the Prime Minister tomorrow, the Premier will submit it to the cabinet day-after-tomorrow. 


The prime Minister appointed a committee comprising nine Mps for studying the 20th constitutional amendment and submitting a report.

The committee is chaired by Professor G. L. Peiris.


Ministers Udaya Gammanpila, Ali Sabry, Nimal Siripala de Silva, Wimal Weerawansa, State Ministers Susil Premajayantha, S. Viyalendran and Mps Dilan Perera and Premanath C. Dolawatta comprise the committee.

Meanwhile politicians expressed their views regarding the proposed 20th amendment to the constitution.


Trending News

Police look for cyclist on southern expressway (video)
13 September 2020
Police look for cyclist on southern expressway (video)
Police arrest six suspects for stealing underground telephone cables
14 September 2020
Police arrest six suspects for stealing underground telephone cables
15 arrivals tested Positive for COVID- 19
13 September 2020
15 arrivals tested Positive for COVID- 19
Lane Law re-imposed from today covering four routes
14 September 2020
Lane Law re-imposed from today covering four routes
Seven seriously injured from an accident - Three school children among them (Photos)
13 September 2020
Seven seriously injured from an accident - Three school children among them (Photos)

International News

Yoshihide Suga elected to lead the ruling party in Japan
14 September 2020
Yoshihide Suga elected to lead the ruling party in Japan
12 killed in landslides in Nepal
14 September 2020
12 killed in landslides in Nepal
74 arrested for violating coronavirus restrictions in Australia
13 September 2020
74 arrested for violating coronavirus restrictions in Australia
31 killed in deadliest wildfire in California history
13 September 2020
31 killed in deadliest wildfire in California history
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.