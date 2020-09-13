Prime ministers committee convenes in the afternoon to study the 20th Amendment (video)

The committee appointed by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksato study the proposed 20th constitutional amendment will meet today in the afternoon.

While the report prepared by the committee is scheduled to be handed over to the Prime Minister tomorrow, the Premier will submit it to the cabinet day-after-tomorrow.

The prime Minister appointed a committee comprising nine Mps for studying the 20th constitutional amendment and submitting a report.



The committee is chaired by Professor G. L. Peiris.

Ministers Udaya Gammanpila, Ali Sabry, Nimal Siripala de Silva, Wimal Weerawansa, State Ministers Susil Premajayantha, S. Viyalendran and Mps Dilan Perera and Premanath C. Dolawatta comprise the committee.



Meanwhile politicians expressed their views regarding the proposed 20th amendment to the constitution.