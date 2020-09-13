Balangoda Base Hospital without basic facilities (Video)





It is the responsibility of the authorities to properly maintain the hospitals in order to meet the needs of the people who benefit from the free health service.



However, the focus of the Red Minute today is on a hospital that has fallen ill due to the the negligence of the authorities.



Balangoda Base Hospital is one of the main hospitals in Balangoda and for the surrounding areas where the health needs of the people are met.



Through this a large number of people receive treatment on a daily basis.



However, due to several problems that have arisen in the hospital, the patients are faced with a dilemma.



Although the hospital has been provided with a state-of-the-art scanner by the government, patients still have to travel to other hospitals for scanning since the scanner lacks some basic components for its function.



At present the hospital has an old scanner, but it can only scan the abdominal area. However, there is evidence to state that doctors are unable to rely on the scans performed by the old scanner.



Another problem at the Balangoda Base Hospital is the overcrowding in the women's ward.



It is a pity that despite the ability to solve all these problems through small measures, the health authorities have not paid attention to providing these solutions.



Given that having a healthy population in the country is another key objective of the present government, it is the inalienable responsibility of the health authorities to address such issues expeditiously.



The Hiru Red Minute will be on the lookout regarding the Balangoda Base Hospital until these matters are rectified quickly.













