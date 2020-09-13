සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Yoshihide Suga elected to lead the ruling party in Japan

Monday, 14 September 2020 - 14:17

Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga has been elected as the leader of the Japanese ruling party.

In the election for the leadership of the Liberal Democratic Party he received 377 out of 534 votes.

His rival, Fumio Kishida, chairman of the party's policy council, received only 89 votes.

Former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba obtained 68 votes.

With the appointment of Yoshihide Suga as the party leader, he is due to be elected as the next Prime Minister of Japan in the parliamentary elections to be held tomorrow.

