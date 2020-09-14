සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Wele Suda's brother-in-law remanded until 21 Sep

Monday, 14 September 2020 - 14:26

Wele+Suda%27s+brother-in-law+remanded+until+21+Sep
Brother-in-law of organised criminal and drug dealer Samantha Kumara alias 'Wele Suda', who was arrested with heroin, remanded until September 21. 

Trending News

Police arrest six suspects for stealing underground telephone cables
14 September 2020
Police arrest six suspects for stealing underground telephone cables
15 arrivals tested Positive for COVID- 19
13 September 2020
15 arrivals tested Positive for COVID- 19
Lane Law re-imposed from today covering four routes
14 September 2020
Lane Law re-imposed from today covering four routes
13th death from coronavirus infection in Sri Lanka reported today
14 September 2020
13th death from coronavirus infection in Sri Lanka reported today
The highest number of coronavirus infections in a day, reported yesterday - WHO
14 September 2020
The highest number of coronavirus infections in a day, reported yesterday - WHO

International News

17 members of the Lok Sabha in India have tested positive for coronavirus
14 September 2020
17 members of the Lok Sabha in India have tested positive for coronavirus
Yoshihide Suga elected to lead the ruling party in Japan
14 September 2020
Yoshihide Suga elected to lead the ruling party in Japan
An iceberg in Greenland breaks
14 September 2020
An iceberg in Greenland breaks
12 killed in landslides in Nepal
14 September 2020
12 killed in landslides in Nepal
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.