Oracle+in+the+forefront+to+buy+TickTock+after+Microsoft+bid+is+rejected

It is reported that the proposals made by Microsoft to buy the American operations of the famous TikTok Chinese software application have been rejected.



TikTok, is a Chinese video-sharing social networking service owned by ByteDance, a Chinese -based Internet technology company.



The Trump administration gave Chinese ByteDance 90 days to sell the TikTok app, saying it would be banned otherwise.



It is said that Oracle is now making an attempt to buy after the rejection of the proposals of the Microsoft company which was in the forefront to buy the TikTok American operations.



According to the Wall Street Journal and Reuters, Oracle, a cloud space systems marketing company dedicated to database technology and business, has bid more than Microsoft.



However, TikTok comonay declined to comment on this matter.