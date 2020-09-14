The+International+Space+Station+is+above+Sri+Lanka+today

NASA has announced that the International Space Station will be located above Sri Lanka tonight.



Accordingly, the space center, which will start its journey from the southwest of the island, will move towards the northeast and pass Sri Lanka.



NASA stated that it will be visible to Sri Lanka from 6.42 pm to 6.48 pm.



Also, if the sky is free of dark clouds, the International Space Station will be visible to the naked eye from any part of the island at 6.44 pm.