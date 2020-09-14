17+members+of+the+Lok+Sabha+in+India+have+tested+positive+for+coronavirus

It is reported that 17 members of the Indian Parliament the Lok Sabha have been infected with the corona virus.



This was revealed during the inspections carried out before the start of the monsoon session of the Indian Parliament.



All the MPs were tested for Covid 19 and it was revealed that 12 members of the ruling Bharathi Janatha Party were infected with the corona virus.



The YSR Congress has two MPs, the Shiv Sena, DMK and RLP one each have been diagnosed with the virus.



Before the start of the parliamentary session, at least seven Union ministers and around 25 MPs and MLAs had contracted the disease. Among them was Union home minister Amit Shah.



The number of coronavirus infections in India now exceeds 4.8 million and the number of coronavirus deaths is close to 80,000.