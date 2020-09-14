සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

17 members of the Lok Sabha in India have tested positive for coronavirus

Monday, 14 September 2020 - 16:37

17+members+of+the+Lok+Sabha+in+India+have+tested+positive+for+coronavirus
It is reported that 17 members of the Indian Parliament the Lok Sabha have been infected with the corona virus.

This was revealed during the inspections carried out before the start of the monsoon session of the Indian Parliament.

All the MPs were tested for Covid 19 and it was revealed that 12 members of the ruling Bharathi Janatha Party were infected with the corona virus.

The YSR Congress has two MPs, the Shiv Sena, DMK and RLP one each have been diagnosed with the virus.

Before the start of the parliamentary session, at least seven Union ministers and around 25 MPs and MLAs had contracted the disease. Among them was Union home minister Amit Shah.

The number of coronavirus infections in India now exceeds 4.8 million and the number of coronavirus deaths is close to 80,000.

Trending News

Police arrest six suspects for stealing underground telephone cables
14 September 2020
Police arrest six suspects for stealing underground telephone cables
15 arrivals tested Positive for COVID- 19
13 September 2020
15 arrivals tested Positive for COVID- 19
Lane Law re-imposed from today covering four routes
14 September 2020
Lane Law re-imposed from today covering four routes
13th death from coronavirus infection in Sri Lanka reported today
14 September 2020
13th death from coronavirus infection in Sri Lanka reported today
The highest number of coronavirus infections in a day, reported yesterday - WHO
14 September 2020
The highest number of coronavirus infections in a day, reported yesterday - WHO

International News

17 members of the Lok Sabha in India have tested positive for coronavirus
14 September 2020
17 members of the Lok Sabha in India have tested positive for coronavirus
Yoshihide Suga elected to lead the ruling party in Japan
14 September 2020
Yoshihide Suga elected to lead the ruling party in Japan
An iceberg in Greenland breaks
14 September 2020
An iceberg in Greenland breaks
12 killed in landslides in Nepal
14 September 2020
12 killed in landslides in Nepal
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.