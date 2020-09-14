,
Arrest warrant issued for 'Udara Sampath'
Monday, 14 September 2020 - 17:00
Colombo Additional Magistrate issues arrest warrant for alleged mastermind of Police Narcotics Drug ring 'Udara Sampath', who is currently in Dubai.
