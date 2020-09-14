සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Land dispute in Deniyaya - Woman assaulted (Video)

Monday, 14 September 2020 - 18:06

It is reported that a woman has been assaulted due to a land dispute at the Handford Estate in Deniyaya.


The woman who was assaulted and another two women are living in a house built on this land.


They have been living in this land for 78 years.


They have also obtained electricity in their names and they say that in 2016 a group of people came and demolished their house and after the incident was settled before the police, they were given permission to rebuild the house.


They have paid taxes for the land and it is said that there is a case pending in the Morawaka court regarding the ownership of the land.


A police complaint has been lodged with the Deniyaya Police regarding the incident.





