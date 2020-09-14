Who will be the next leader of the UNP - Secret ballot for deputy being held

A secret ballot is currently being held among the working committee members of the UNP to elect a Deputy Leader among Ravi Karunanayake and Ruwan Wijewardhana.



The Working Committee of the United National Party was scheduled to meet on Monday to elect a Deputy Leader.



It has been reported that the deputy leader will be the party leader from January 1 next year.



After the resignation of the leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya Sajith Premadasa as the Deputy Leader of the UNP, no action had been taken to appoint anyone to the post.



However, UNP Deputy Attorney General Nissanka Nanayakkara stated last week that the Deputy Leader who will be appointed by the Working Committee on Monday will be the party leader from January 1 next year.