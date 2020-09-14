සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Ruwan Wijewardhana elected as the NEW Deputy Leader of the UNP

Monday, 14 September 2020 - 18:17

Ruwan Wijewardhana has been elected as the NEW Deputy Leader of the UNP defeating Ravi Karunanayake in the secret ballot.

After the resignation of the leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya Sajith Premadasa as the Deputy Leader of the UNP, no action had been taken to appoint anyone to the post.

However, UNP Deputy Attorney General Nissanka Nanayakkara stated last week that the Deputy Leader who will be appointed by the Working Committee on Monday will be the party leader from January 1 next year.

