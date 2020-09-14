Prisoners' grievances on humanitarian issues will be considered - Commissioner of Prisons

Podi Lasi, Kosgoda Tharaka, Kanjipani Imran and Wele Suda, members of organized crime gangs who are detained at Boossa Prison, ended their five day hunger strike this morning.



Accordingly, the Department of Prisons stated that they had breakfast.



Forty inmates, including Kanjipani Imran, Kosgoda Tharaka, Podi Lasi and Wele Suda, who are being held in the special cell of the prison, went on a hunger strike last Thursday.



The strike was sparked by a number of issues, including the limits placed on relatives calls, conducting body searches on their return after going to court for their cases and asking for more time with the lawyers who are appearing before them.



However, Kanjipani Imran was taken to the Naval Hospital due to an emergency condition during the strike and was later brought back to the prison.



The Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya addressing a media briefing convened at the Prisons Headquarters today stated that the strikers had lodged several grievances.



However, the Commissioner further stated that only humanitarian matters will be taken into consideration.



He also said that with the increase in the number of people being imprisoned on drug charges, the congestion in prisons has further increased.