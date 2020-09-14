සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Prisoners' grievances on humanitarian issues will be considered - Commissioner of Prisons

Monday, 14 September 2020 - 20:41

Prisoners%27+grievances+on+humanitarian+issues+will+be+considered+-+Commissioner+of+Prisons
Podi Lasi, Kosgoda Tharaka, Kanjipani Imran and Wele Suda, members of organized crime gangs who are detained at Boossa Prison, ended their five day hunger strike this morning.

Accordingly, the Department of Prisons stated that they had breakfast.

Forty inmates, including Kanjipani Imran, Kosgoda Tharaka, Podi Lasi and Wele Suda, who are being held in the special cell of the prison, went on a hunger strike last Thursday.

The strike was sparked by a number of issues, including the limits placed on relatives calls, conducting body searches on their return after going to court for their cases and asking for more time with the lawyers who are appearing before them.

However, Kanjipani Imran was taken to the Naval Hospital due to an emergency condition during the strike and was later brought back to the prison.

The Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya addressing a media briefing convened at the Prisons Headquarters today stated that the strikers had lodged several grievances.

However, the Commissioner further stated that only humanitarian matters will be taken into consideration.

He also said that with the increase in the number of people being imprisoned on drug charges, the congestion in prisons has further increased.

Trending News

13th death from coronavirus infection in Sri Lanka reported today
14 September 2020
13th death from coronavirus infection in Sri Lanka reported today
Police arrest six suspects for stealing underground telephone cables
14 September 2020
Police arrest six suspects for stealing underground telephone cables
Land dispute in Deniyaya - Woman assaulted (Video)
14 September 2020
Land dispute in Deniyaya - Woman assaulted (Video)
Lane Law re-imposed from today covering four routes
14 September 2020
Lane Law re-imposed from today covering four routes
The highest number of coronavirus infections in a day, reported yesterday - WHO
14 September 2020
The highest number of coronavirus infections in a day, reported yesterday - WHO

International News

17 members of the Lok Sabha in India have tested positive for coronavirus
14 September 2020
17 members of the Lok Sabha in India have tested positive for coronavirus
Yoshihide Suga elected to lead the ruling party in Japan
14 September 2020
Yoshihide Suga elected to lead the ruling party in Japan
An iceberg in Greenland breaks
14 September 2020
An iceberg in Greenland breaks
12 killed in landslides in Nepal
14 September 2020
12 killed in landslides in Nepal
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.