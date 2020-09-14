The+cost+of+extinguishing+the+fire+to+be+recovered+once+the+assessment+is+complete++

The Marine Environmental Protection Authority (MEPA) says it will take steps to recover the full cost of extinguishing the fire at New Diamond as soon as possible once the financial assessment is complete.



Its chairperson Attorney-at-Law Dharshani Lahadapura stated this while expressing her views to the media after a discussion held at the Attorney General's Department today.



A discussion was held at the Attorney General's Department today under the patronage of the Attorney General to take further action regarding the ship.



It is said that there was a lengthy discussion regarding the method of obtaining the damages to Sri Lanka.



The New Diamond is currently located at a distance of 59 nautical miles from Batticaloa.



The three sailors involved in the rescue operation had gone to the private hospital in Colombo today to inquire about the condition of the Filipino naval engineer who was rescued from the fire and admitted to hospital.



The Filipino sailor thanked the relevant authorities for saving his life.