සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

The cost of extinguishing the fire to be recovered once the assessment is complete

Monday, 14 September 2020 - 20:44

The+cost+of+extinguishing+the+fire+to+be+recovered+once+the+assessment+is+complete++
The Marine Environmental Protection Authority (MEPA) says it will take steps to recover the full cost of extinguishing the fire at New Diamond as soon as possible once the financial assessment is complete.

Its chairperson Attorney-at-Law Dharshani Lahadapura stated this while expressing her views to the media after a discussion held at the Attorney General's Department today.

A discussion was held at the Attorney General's Department today under the patronage of the Attorney General to take further action regarding the ship.

It is said that there was a lengthy discussion regarding the method of obtaining the damages to Sri Lanka.

The New Diamond is currently located at a distance of 59 nautical miles from Batticaloa.

The three sailors involved in the rescue operation had gone to the private hospital in Colombo today to inquire about the condition of the Filipino naval engineer who was rescued from the fire and admitted to hospital.

The Filipino sailor thanked the relevant authorities for saving his life.

Trending News

13th death from coronavirus infection in Sri Lanka reported today
14 September 2020
13th death from coronavirus infection in Sri Lanka reported today
Police arrest six suspects for stealing underground telephone cables
14 September 2020
Police arrest six suspects for stealing underground telephone cables
Land dispute in Deniyaya - Woman assaulted (Video)
14 September 2020
Land dispute in Deniyaya - Woman assaulted (Video)
Lane Law re-imposed from today covering four routes
14 September 2020
Lane Law re-imposed from today covering four routes
The highest number of coronavirus infections in a day, reported yesterday - WHO
14 September 2020
The highest number of coronavirus infections in a day, reported yesterday - WHO

International News

17 members of the Lok Sabha in India have tested positive for coronavirus
14 September 2020
17 members of the Lok Sabha in India have tested positive for coronavirus
Yoshihide Suga elected to lead the ruling party in Japan
14 September 2020
Yoshihide Suga elected to lead the ruling party in Japan
An iceberg in Greenland breaks
14 September 2020
An iceberg in Greenland breaks
12 killed in landslides in Nepal
14 September 2020
12 killed in landslides in Nepal
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.