Telephone conversation released at the Easter Commission (video)

An audio recording of a special telephone conversation between then Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando and Director of State Intelligence Nilantha Jayawardena following the Easter attack was presented to the Presidential Commission for the first time today.



During the telephone conversation recorded by the former Director of the State Intelligence Service, the Commission expressed doubts as to whether they had tried to cover up those responsible for not taking precautionary measures against the terrorist attack.



The presiding judge ordered the commission's police investigation unit to immediately investigate whether there were any other conversations recorded on the former director's mobile phone.



Former Director of State Intelligence Senior DIG Nilantha Jayawardena appeared before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing into the Easter attack today for the 22nd day to give evidence.



The presiding judge of the Presidential Commission, directed Nilantha Jayawardena, to present to the Commission the telephone conversation that had previously taken place between former Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando and the witness.



The lawyer who appeared for witness Nilantha Jayawardena requested that if any evidence is to be taken regarding the audio recording, it should be done without the media.



However, the Presidential Commission rejected the request and ordered that the recorded telephone conversation to be played before the Open Commission.



The total duration of the telephone conversation was 25 minutes and 04 seconds.







