Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 3,262

Monday, 14 September 2020 - 21:56

05 arrivals from the UAE and 04 from Bangladesh tested positive for COVID- 19, increasing the total infected in Sri Lanka to 3,262

