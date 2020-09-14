Views about the proposed 20th Amendment to the Constitution (Video)

A nine-member committee appointed by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to study the proposed 20th Amendment to the Constitution met this afternoon.

Meanwhile, opposition and ruling party politicians expressed their views regarding the proposed 20th amendment to the constitution.

The Minister of Education Prof. G.L. Peiris states that the government intends to present a new Constitution and present it to Parliament after addressing the issues that need to be resolved soon in the proposed 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

Meanwhile, National List MP Tissa Attanayake representing the Samagi Jana Balawegaya stated at a media briefing held today that the Minister of Justice does not know who drafted the new constitution.

Responding to questions raised by journalists, Minister of Lands S. M. Chandrasena said that they hope to incorporate the positive points contained in the 19th Amendment into the proposed 20th Amendment.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya MP Kavinda Jayawardena stated that a committee has been appointed to re-examine the 20th amendment to the constitution since the proposed 20th amendment has been presented without a proper study.

Meanwhile, Ports and Shipping Minister Rohitha Abeygunawardena convened a media briefing and stated that the government has been given a mandate to repeal the 19th Amendment to the Constitution.