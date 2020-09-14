Showers in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western and Northwestern areas today

The Meteorological Department said that showers will occur at times in the Sabaragamuwa, Central and Western provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts today (15).



Heavy showers of more than 50 mm are also possible in some places.



Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 pm today (15), the Department said.



Occasional wind speeds up to 50 kilometers per hour are possible across the island especially in the North, North Central and North Western Provinces in the Trincomalee, Hambantota and Nuwara Eliya Districts and in the Western Ghats in the Central Highlands.



