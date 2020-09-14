සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Showers in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western and Northwestern areas today

Tuesday, 15 September 2020 - 6:31

Showers+in+Sabaragamuwa%2C+Central%2C+Western+and+Northwestern+areas+today
The Meteorological Department said that showers will occur at times in the Sabaragamuwa, Central and Western provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts today (15).

Heavy showers of more than 50 mm are also possible in some places.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 pm today (15), the Department said.

Occasional wind speeds up to 50 kilometers per hour are possible across the island especially in the North, North Central and North Western Provinces in the Trincomalee, Hambantota and Nuwara Eliya Districts and in the Western Ghats in the Central Highlands.


Trending News

13th death from coronavirus infection in Sri Lanka reported today
14 September 2020
13th death from coronavirus infection in Sri Lanka reported today
Police arrest six suspects for stealing underground telephone cables
14 September 2020
Police arrest six suspects for stealing underground telephone cables
Land dispute in Deniyaya - Woman assaulted (Video)
14 September 2020
Land dispute in Deniyaya - Woman assaulted (Video)
The highest number of coronavirus infections in a day, reported yesterday - WHO
14 September 2020
The highest number of coronavirus infections in a day, reported yesterday - WHO
Eighteen (18) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 3,253
14 September 2020
Eighteen (18) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 3,253

International News

17 members of the Lok Sabha in India have tested positive for coronavirus
14 September 2020
17 members of the Lok Sabha in India have tested positive for coronavirus
Yoshihide Suga elected to lead the ruling party in Japan
14 September 2020
Yoshihide Suga elected to lead the ruling party in Japan
An iceberg in Greenland breaks
14 September 2020
An iceberg in Greenland breaks
12 killed in landslides in Nepal
14 September 2020
12 killed in landslides in Nepal
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.