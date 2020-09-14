70% of the total electricity demand from renewable energy by 2030

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa states that plans should be made to generate 70 percent of the country's total electricity requirement from renewable energy sources by the year 2030.



The President made this observation at a discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (14) regarding the future plans of the State Ministry of Solar, Wind and Hydro Power Generation Projects Development.



Due to climate change, all countries in the world are moving away from fossil fuels such as coal and petroleum and moving towards renewable energy.



It is estimated that the annual increase in electricity demand in the country is 6 percent and that the demand for energy will increase rapidly with the commencement of development projects.



The President further pointed out that renewable energy sources should be used as much as possible to pave the way for sustainable development where future generations can enjoy the benefits.



The President emphasized that the institutions that have the power to approve projects should prepare and maintain feasibility reports and that the approval should be granted expeditiously.



President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa pointed out that if approval is not given for a project within 14 days, it should be treated as approved.



The Government has given high priority to the promotion of renewable energy and the President instructed the Secretary to the President to issue a circular to all institutions to provide the necessary assistance.



The President said that if all the projects selected through the tender procedure are not started within three months, the licenses issued should be cancelled.