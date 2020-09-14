Court granted permission to detain and interrogate for 7 days the suspects named 'Seenikura' who was arrested in Badulla with 100 packets of heroin.



The suspect, a resident of Katupelellegama, Badulla, was arrested yesterday while transporting the packets of heroin from Wellampitiya to Badulla by bus. The 100 packets of heroin was tied to his leg.



Meanwhile, a woman named 'Kudu Tharanga' was arrested with 10 grams and 560 milligrams of heroin during a special raid carried out in the city of Galle and the surrounding areas yesterday.



Meanwhile, a suspect was arrested with a locally made firearm and 2 grams of heroin in a raid carried out in the Mahawa - Kathpahuwa area yesterday.



In addition, 8 persons were arrested in the Pelmadulla - Dembagahawinna area yesterday while attempting to sell 900 antique coins.