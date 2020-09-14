Hiru 'Gamin Gamata' - at Bandipola in Kurunegala

The Hiru Gamin Gamata program launched with the aim of creating awareness among the authorities and obtain solutions to the problems faced by the people in the villages throughout the country was implemented yesterday in the Bandipola village in Ibbagamuwa, Kurunegala.



They were given the opportunity to inform the authorities about the problems of the village and participate in live programs. Hiru Fm also took this opportunity to provide various prizes to the villagers.