The funeral of the 13 Coronavirus victim conducted yesterday - 28 infected persons reported

Tuesday, 15 September 2020 - 8:41

The last rites of the 60 year old resident of Nugegoda, the 13th reported coronavirus death in the country was performed at the Madampe crematorium in Chilaw, yesterday.

The Hiru correspondent stated that only a few relatives of his family participated in the event.

He was being treated at the Chilaw Base Hospital and had worked as a sailor in Bahrain.

He has arrived in Sri Lanka on the 2 of September.

He was not identified as a coronavirus infected patient at the time and was admitted to the Chilaw Base Hospital on the 9th while being quarantined.

The total number of coronavirus infections in the country has increased to 3262 with the addition of 28 more infected persons yesterday.

Eleven persons from the United Arab Emirates, five sailors from India, four sailors from Bahrain and four from Bangladesh were among those diagnosed with coronavirus yesterday.

In addition, three persons from Qatar, Vietnam and Kuwait have been diagnosed with coronavirus, according to the Government Information Department.

Accordingly, the number of patients being treated in hospitals has increased to 244 while the number of recovered patients have increased to 3005.


170 Sri Lankans who were stranded in the Seychelles due to the coronavirus arrived in Sri Lanka from the Katunayake airport yesterday.

The airport correspondent said that they were all transferred to quarantine after being subjected to PCR investigations.

Several females from Kuwait informed Hiru that they are stranded in Kuwait and unable to return to Sri Lanka due to the coronavirus restrictions.


