Next two months are vulnerable, WHO warns

In the upcoming months of October and November, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 reported daily in Europe could rise significantly, stated the World Health Organisation (WHO).



WHO Regional Director for Europe, Hans Klug said that though this is not good news, it must be faced with a practical solution.



He added that it is also not clear whether a vaccine could completely eradicate the COVID-19 pandemic.



It is unclear whether a vaccine produced for this strain of virus will effectively treat all population groups.



However, it is also impractical to collect different vaccines for the virus.



Learning to live with virus was the most optimistic approach to this problem, stated the WHO Regional Director for Europe.



Currently, the number of COVID-19 patients reported in the world has exceeded 29 million, while the number of COVID-19 deaths stands at 928,576.