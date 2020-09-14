සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

The report of the committee appointed to study the 20th amendment will be presented to the PM

Tuesday, 15 September 2020 - 9:08

A nine member committee appointed by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa met yesterday to study the proposed 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister will be briefed today on the decisions taken by the committee appointed to study the proposed 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

The parliamentary group of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya met yesterday to discuss the amendment and it has been decided that the party will state its position on the 21st.

