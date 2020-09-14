Message+to+the+Russian+Embassy

The "Mahajana Yuthukama Kendraya" stated that the decision taken by the Sri Lanka Medical Council to remove three medical colleges from Russia from the list of recognized universities is an issue that should be resolved through discussions.



Its General Secretary Ven. Jamburewela Chandraratana Thero and a group of others visited the Russian Embassy yesterday and handed over a special memorandum in this regard.



The Chairman of the Sri Lanka Medical Council Prof. Harendra de Silva stated that the decision taken by the Medical Council of Sri Lanka to remove three medical colleges from the list of recognized universities has been reconsidered.



He said he had instructed the registrar to convene a foreign degree committee to discuss the matter this week.



Although the decision taken by the Medical Council required the approval of the Minister of Health, the Medical Council had published the relevant decision on the Medical Council's official website without such approval.



The chairman of the Medical Council stated that it was due to an error and said that it would be investigated.