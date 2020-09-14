Today+is+International+Democracy+Day

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa stated that he is committed to safeguarding democratic values ​​by holding free and fair elections on time.



In a message issued on the occasion of International Democracy Day, the Prime Minister said that the people have faith in Democracy. The Prime Minister said it was a matter of pride to be able to continue to be committed to the work of a representative democracy.



He stated that he went to the Geneva Human Rights Council to defend democracy for the right to life of the people.



He also stated that he wished for the consolidation of democracy once peace was ushered to the country by ending terrorism.



The message issued by the Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa states that he rallied against the governments that do not hold elections and worked with the people of the country for the victory of democracy.