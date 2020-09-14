සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Today is International Democracy Day

Tuesday, 15 September 2020 - 11:04

Today+is+International+Democracy+Day
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa stated that he is committed to safeguarding democratic values ​​by holding free and fair elections on time.

In a message issued on the occasion of International Democracy Day, the Prime Minister said that the people have faith in Democracy. The Prime Minister said it was a matter of pride to be able to continue to be committed to the work of a representative democracy.

He stated that he went to the Geneva Human Rights Council to defend democracy for the right to life of the people.

He also stated that he wished for the consolidation of democracy once peace was ushered to the country by ending terrorism.

The message issued by the Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa states that he rallied against the governments that do not hold elections and worked with the people of the country for the victory of democracy.

Trending News

13th death from coronavirus infection in Sri Lanka reported today
14 September 2020
13th death from coronavirus infection in Sri Lanka reported today
Land dispute in Deniyaya - Woman assaulted (Video)
14 September 2020
Land dispute in Deniyaya - Woman assaulted (Video)
Former TELO MP M K Sivajilingam arrested
15 September 2020
Former TELO MP M K Sivajilingam arrested
Coconut prices could increase to around Rs 100 by November
15 September 2020
Coconut prices could increase to around Rs 100 by November
The funeral of the 13 Coronavirus victim conducted yesterday - 28 infected persons reported
15 September 2020
The funeral of the 13 Coronavirus victim conducted yesterday - 28 infected persons reported

International News

Poor forest management, not climate change, is to blame for the spread of wildfires - Donald Trump
15 September 2020
Poor forest management, not climate change, is to blame for the spread of wildfires - Donald Trump
17 members of the Lok Sabha in India have tested positive for coronavirus
14 September 2020
17 members of the Lok Sabha in India have tested positive for coronavirus
Yoshihide Suga elected to lead the ruling party in Japan
14 September 2020
Yoshihide Suga elected to lead the ruling party in Japan
An iceberg in Greenland breaks
14 September 2020
An iceberg in Greenland breaks
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.