සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Attanakadawala hospital inconvenienced with bug infestation

Tuesday, 15 September 2020 - 9:17

Attanakadawala+hospital+inconvenienced+with+bug+infestation++
It has been reported to the Hiru news team that patients receiving treatment at the Attanakadawala Hospital in Polonnaruwa have been severely inconvenienced due to bugs.

The Hiru news team previosuly reported that patients and staff of the Dambulla Base Hospital were inconvenienced due to bugs.

Also, information on bug infestation were reported from several other hospitals.

Several patients receiving treatment at the Attanakadawala Hospital told our news team that they had been severely inconvenienced due to bugs.

Trending News

13th death from coronavirus infection in Sri Lanka reported today
14 September 2020
13th death from coronavirus infection in Sri Lanka reported today
Police arrest six suspects for stealing underground telephone cables
14 September 2020
Police arrest six suspects for stealing underground telephone cables
Land dispute in Deniyaya - Woman assaulted (Video)
14 September 2020
Land dispute in Deniyaya - Woman assaulted (Video)
The highest number of coronavirus infections in a day, reported yesterday - WHO
14 September 2020
The highest number of coronavirus infections in a day, reported yesterday - WHO
Eighteen (18) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 3,253
14 September 2020
Eighteen (18) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 3,253

International News

17 members of the Lok Sabha in India have tested positive for coronavirus
14 September 2020
17 members of the Lok Sabha in India have tested positive for coronavirus
Yoshihide Suga elected to lead the ruling party in Japan
14 September 2020
Yoshihide Suga elected to lead the ruling party in Japan
An iceberg in Greenland breaks
14 September 2020
An iceberg in Greenland breaks
12 killed in landslides in Nepal
14 September 2020
12 killed in landslides in Nepal
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.