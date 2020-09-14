Samagi+Janabalawegaya+calls+for+applications+for+PC+elections

The Samagi Janabalawegaya has decided to call for candidates for the provincial council elections from this week.
Its General Secretary MP Ranjith Maddumabandara stated that priority will be given to the youth, scholars and professionals for this purpose.
However, views are being expressed in the society as well as in the political arena regarding the abolition of the provincial council system.
