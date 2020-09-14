සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Lane law in place for the second day

Tuesday, 15 September 2020 - 9:28

The re-enactment of the lane rules in Colombo and its suburbs with the aim of reducing traffic congestion will be implemented for the second day today (15).

The traffic law will be enforced from 6.00am to 10.00 am this morning focusing on four main roads entering Colombo.

Route 1 - From the New Kelaniya Bridge on Baseline Road to high-level via Orugodawatta, Dematagoda, Borella and Narahenpita.

Route 2 - From the Polduwa Junction on Sri Jayawardenapura Mawatha to Rajagiriya Flyover, Ayurvedic Roundabout, DS Senanayake Junction, Horton Roundabout, Library junction to liberty roundabout. 

Route 3 - High-level road from near Anula College on High Level Road, Baseline Junction, Park Road Junction, Thimbirigasyaya Junction, Thummulla Roundabout, Glass House and Piththala Junction.

Route 4 - Galle Road from William Junction to Dickman’s Road Junction, Bambalapitiya, Kollupitiya, Galle Face Roundabout and NSA Roundabout.



