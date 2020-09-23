Possible+signs+of+life+detected+on+Venus

Scientists have discovered a possibility of life on the planet Venus, named after the Roman goddess of love and beauty.



Venus, known to be the second-brightest natural object in the night sky after the Moon, is also the second planet from the Sun.



The new discovery was announced following the detection of Phosphine gas cloud at about 60 kilometers above the surface of Venus.



It has been proven that this gas, which is formed on Earth during the combustion of organic matter, allows life to exist.



Therefore, it is said that there is a chance of life in that cloud of Venus.



However, some scientists believe that the surface temperature of Venus during daytime, which can dissolve even lead, makes it difficult to detect the existence of phosphine gas.