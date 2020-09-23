සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Possible signs of life detected on Venus

Tuesday, 15 September 2020 - 15:46

Possible+signs+of+life+detected+on+Venus

Scientists have discovered a possibility of life on the planet Venus, named after the Roman goddess of love and beauty. 

Venus, known to be the second-brightest natural object in the night sky after the Moon, is also the second planet from the Sun.

The new discovery was announced following the detection of Phosphine gas cloud at about 60 kilometers above the surface of Venus.

It has been proven that this gas, which is formed on Earth during the combustion of organic matter, allows life to exist.

Therefore, it is said that there is a chance of life in that cloud of Venus. 

However, some scientists believe that the surface temperature of Venus during daytime, which can dissolve even lead, makes it difficult to detect the existence of phosphine gas.


Trending News

Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
23 September 2020
Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
23 September 2020
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
23 September 2020
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
23 September 2020
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
Traffic blocked from Rampadeniya area on Hatton - Colombo main road (Photo)
24 September 2020
Traffic blocked from Rampadeniya area on Hatton - Colombo main road (Photo)

International News

Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
23 September 2020
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
23 September 2020
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
22 September 2020
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
22 September 2020
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.