Coconut+prices+could+increase+to+around+Rs+100+by+November+

The Coconut Growers' Association states that the price of a coconut which has increased in the market at present could further increase to about Rs. 100 by November.



At present a coconut is sold in the market at a price between 70 and 85 rupees.



About 250 million coconuts are harvested per month, of which 150 million are used for consumption.



However, the Coconut Growers' Association further points out that the coconut yield has decreased due to the adverse weather conditions in the recent past.