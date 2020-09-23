සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Ten garment factory workers injured in a bus accident

Tuesday, 15 September 2020 - 10:46

Ten garment factory workers have been admitted to the Dickoya Base Hospital after being injured in a head-on collision between a SLTB bus and a private bus transporting garment factory workers.

The accident took place at around 7.45 am today (15) in the Norwood Newweligama area on the Hatton-Bagawantalawa main road.

At the time of the accident there were about 25 people in the bus transporting garment factory workers, and there were about 30 people on board the SLTB bus, according to Norwood Police.

Two garment factory workers who were admitted to the Dickoya Base Hospital have been discharged from the OPD while eight others are being treated at the Dickoya Base Hospital.

According to the Norwood Police, the bus carrying the garment workers was speeding and the accident had taken place when the bus skidded and collided with a SLTB bus traveling in the opposite direction.

Norwood police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

