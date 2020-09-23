සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

An appeal can be made later if the wrong decisions have been made - Minister of Justice (Video)

Tuesday, 15 September 2020 - 10:42

Ali Sabri, PC and the Minister of Justice stated that if it is later proved that a judge has given a wrong verdict, a motion can be submitted and an appeal made to reconsider the case.

He said this while participating in the 'Hiru TV Salakuna' political program last night (14).

A question was posed to the Minister regarding the telephone conversations of some judges, including the conversation of Judge Padmini Ranawaka with Ranjan Ramanayake which have been made public including the discussions regarding certain cases and how those cases were decided and the action that was to be taken in such cases.

He said that the Judicial Service Commission was investigating the incident according to his knowledge.

Minister of Justice Ali Sabri emphasized that an independent judiciary is essential for the rule of law.


