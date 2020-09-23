සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Former TELO MP M K Sivajilingam arrested

Tuesday, 15 September 2020 - 10:59

Former TELO MP M K Sivajilingam arrested by police in Kopai when he was commemorating Former LTTE member Thileepan who died while on hunger strike.

23 September 2020
23 September 2020
23 September 2020
23 September 2020
24 September 2020
23 September 2020
23 September 2020
22 September 2020
22 September 2020
