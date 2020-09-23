සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Coronavirus deaths in India exceed 80,000 - nearly 5 million infected

Tuesday, 15 September 2020 - 15:02

In the last 24 hours ending this morning, another 83,809 more corona infections were reported, bringing the total number of corona infections in India to over 4,930,000.

Another 1,054 corona deaths were reported, bringing the number of corona deaths in India to over 80,000.

Maharashtra is the worst affected state, with Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh having a high number of coronavirus infections and deaths.

Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
23 September 2020
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
23 September 2020
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
23 September 2020
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
23 September 2020
Traffic blocked from Rampadeniya area on Hatton - Colombo main road (Photo)
24 September 2020
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
23 September 2020
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
23 September 2020
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
22 September 2020
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
22 September 2020
