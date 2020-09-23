Coronavirus deaths in India exceed 80,000 - nearly 5 million infected

In the last 24 hours ending this morning, another 83,809 more corona infections were reported, bringing the total number of corona infections in India to over 4,930,000.



Another 1,054 corona deaths were reported, bringing the number of corona deaths in India to over 80,000.



Maharashtra is the worst affected state, with Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh having a high number of coronavirus infections and deaths.