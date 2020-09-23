Samples+from+the+engine+room+of+the+New+Diamond+ship+to+the+Government+Analyst

Fuel samples taken from the engine room and inside the ship of the New Diamond are due to be handed over to the Government Analyst today.



The General Manager of the Marine Environment Protection Authority Dr. Turney Pradeep Kumara stated that the team that took the samples is scheduled to reach Colombo today.



The suspects who entered the ship yesterday as per an order issued by the Colombo Magistrate's Court took the relevant samples.



After the ship caught fire, an oil slick formed in the sea border where it was located and the Marine Environment Protection Authority took action to take the seawater as well.



The General Manager of the Authority Dr. Turney Pradeep Kumara stated that the relevant report will be received from the Government Analyst today or tomorrow.



The ship is currently 60 nautical miles east of Sri Lanka and the team sent by the company that owns the ship is staying there and conducting further inspections.