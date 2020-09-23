සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

40 acres of Bodagama reserve

Tuesday, 15 September 2020 - 13:42

Residents of the Thanamalwila-Bodagama area near the Udawalawe reserve allege that a person has bulldozed about 40 acres of land belonging to a part of the government reserve.

It is reported that a part of the Bodagama reserve which belongs to the Thanamalwila Divisional Secretariat has been bulldozed.

It is said that the relevant revelations have been made during the last week.

The residents of the area stated that an elephant fence has been erected at the relevant reserve and it has also been removed.

Hiru news team inquired about this from the Thanamalwila forest office.

A spokesman said that the person had already been informed to stop disclosing the information.

