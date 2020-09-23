Property+and+money+illegally+obtained+by+drug+traffickers+to+be+seized+

A discussion was held under the patronage of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa regarding the seizure of property and money illegally obtained by drug traffickers.



The discussion was held at Temple Trees yesterday with the participation of senior officials from the Attorney General's Department, the police and relevant government agencies.



Accordingly, further discussions were held on measures to be taken to prevent the continued use of illegally earned money, vehicles, land, houses and buildings for illegal purposes.



In addition, the officials who participated in the meeting have drawn the attention of the Prime Minister to the government's decision to take over the property at the earliest.



Accordingly, the officials have made submissions regarding the amendment of the relevant Acts and the manner in which they can act in accordance with the existing provisions.



Therefore, it was decided at the discussion held yesterday under the patronage of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to take immediate action on the existing provisions and amend the necessary laws.