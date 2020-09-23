PCR tests conducted in the country exceeds 250,000

The number of PCR tests conducted in Sri Lanka has exceeded 250,000.



The National Operations Center for the Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak stated that the number of PCR tests conducted yesterday stands at 1,920.



While, 11 persons who have completed the quarantine procedures have returned home, 6,142 persons are still under quarantine.



The Epidemiology Unit stated that the total number of COVID-19 infections reported in the country at present is 3,262 and the number of recoveries is 3,005.



Meanwhile, in the last 24-hours, another 83,809 patients were reported from India, bringing the total number of corona infections in India to over 4.93 million.



The number of deaths due to COVID-19 reported in India also exceeded 80,000, as another 1,054 deaths were recorded.



India which records the highest number of COVID-19 cases outside United States, reports 3.86 million recoveries, while one million patients are still under treatment.



The worst affected State was reported as Maharashtra as Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh reports the highest number of COVID-19 infections and deaths.