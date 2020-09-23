සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

PCR tests conducted in the country exceeds 250,000

Tuesday, 15 September 2020 - 16:03

PCR+tests+conducted+in+the+country+exceeds+250%2C000

The number of PCR tests conducted in Sri Lanka has exceeded 250,000. 

The National Operations Center for the Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak stated that the number of PCR tests conducted yesterday stands at 1,920.

While, 11 persons who have completed the quarantine procedures have returned home, 6,142 persons are still under quarantine. 

The Epidemiology Unit stated that the total number of COVID-19 infections reported in the country at present is 3,262 and the number of recoveries is 3,005. 

Meanwhile, in the last 24-hours, another 83,809 patients were reported from India, bringing the total number of corona infections in India to over 4.93 million. 

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 reported in India also exceeded 80,000, as another 1,054 deaths were recorded. 

India which records the highest number of COVID-19 cases outside United States, reports 3.86 million recoveries, while one million patients are still under treatment. 

The worst affected State was reported as Maharashtra as Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh reports the highest number of COVID-19 infections and deaths.


Trending News

Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
23 September 2020
Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
23 September 2020
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
23 September 2020
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
23 September 2020
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
Traffic blocked from Rampadeniya area on Hatton - Colombo main road (Photo)
24 September 2020
Traffic blocked from Rampadeniya area on Hatton - Colombo main road (Photo)

International News

Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
23 September 2020
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
23 September 2020
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
22 September 2020
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
22 September 2020
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.