Economic growth in Asia to contract 0.7% this year - first time in six decades

The Asian Development Bank says for the first time in six decades, the economies of developing Asian countries will slow down this year.



However, it said those economies would recover next year.



The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has said that 45 economies in the Asia-Pacific region will see their economies shrink this year.



Therefore, "Developing Asia", which groups 45 countries in Asia-Pacific, is expected to contract 0.7% this year.



These countries will record such a negative growth for the first time since 1962.



However, the Asian Development Bank said that countries in the region will recover next year and achieve a growth of 6.8 percent.



However, it is still lower than it was before the Covid-19 global epidemic.