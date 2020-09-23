සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

American presidential battle ignited by wildfires

Tuesday, 15 September 2020 - 15:59

President Donald Trump says poor forest management, not climate change, is to blame for the spread of wildfires in the United States.

He made the remarks while touring wildfires in California.

More than two million hectares have been destroyed by wildfires not only in California but also in the states of Oregon and Washington, with 35 deaths reported since early August.

President Trump further stated that the weather in the area is now cooling and it may not really be known through science.

However, President Trump, who denies global climate change, was sharply criticized by his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

He called President Trump an arsonist and said that if Trump came to power for the next four years, there would be more wildfires in America.

