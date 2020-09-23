සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

World development reversed by two decades with Covid-19 - Bill gates

Tuesday, 15 September 2020 - 15:39

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation says the world's development progress has been reversed by two decades due to the Covid-19 global pandemic.

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, said in a report that it spreads inequality, various diseases and extreme poverty to millions of people worldwide.

However, Bill Gates said that by the beginning of next year, it would be possible to develop a vaccine against the Covid 19 epidemic, adding that it should be offered at a price that is affordable to even the poorest countries.

