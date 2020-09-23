45+year+old+suspect+arrested+for+drug+trafficking+in+Galle+

A person involved in drug trafficking around Galle has been arrested.
45 year old Mohamed Naseem alias 'Baka Baka' was arrested during a special raid carried out by the Galle Divisional Anti-Corruption Unit yesterday.
The suspect had been hiding in the Weligama area at night for some time and had come to the Galle area during the day to engage in drug trafficking.
