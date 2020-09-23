No coronavirus deaths for over two months in Australia - Melbourne relaxes restrictions

Australia's health authorities say no coronavirus deaths have been reported in Australia for the first time in two months.



The city of Melbourne, Australia's second largest city, has now relaxed restrictions due to a steady decline in the number of new infections.



Around 700 cases were reported daily in July, but only 50 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.



Also, for the first time since July 13, no coronavirus deaths have been reported in the country today.



There have been 26,739 reported cases of coronavirus infection in Australia, with 816 corona deaths.