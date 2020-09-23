Red Minute: People living in darkness without electricity (Video)





We have received a report from the Ridimaliyadda - Kalukele area about a village that is still living in darkness without electricity in this developing world.



Today's Red Minute story is about this village.



This is Kalukele village located in the Dikyaya Grama Niladhari Division of the Ridimaliyadda Divisional Secretariat.



Nearly a hundred families live in this remote village.



These villagers make a living by cultivating crops, animal husbandry, agriculture and chena farming.



Without electricity as well as transport facilities they are living in the midst of many difficulties.



These villagers still use old methods of communication to say that a visitor has come to the village.