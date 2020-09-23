Welimada Mite infestation surrounding greenhouses (Video)





Farmers cultivating in greenhouses in the Welimada area are facing severe difficulties due to a mite menace.



Farmers say that due to this there is a risk of complete destruction of greenhouse cultivation.



Hundreds of farming families in Welimada, Uva Paranagama, Bandarawela and Nuwara Eliya are making a living by cultivating in greenhouses targeting supermarkets and tourist hotels.



Cucumbers, tomatoes, bell peppers, and curry chilies are among the main crops.



Farmers are now harvesting their crops grown in greenhouses for the past few months.



However, farmers are facing severe difficulties as their greenhouse crops are at risk of being completely destroyed due to mite infestation.