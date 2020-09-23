සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

New mayor elected for Kotte Municipal Council

Tuesday, 15 September 2020 - 17:16

New+mayor+elected+for+Kotte+Municipal+Council+
H.I.M. Premalal of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna has been elected as the new Mayor of the Sri Jayawardenapura Kotte Municipal Council.

This was due to the vacancy following the election of the former Mayor of the Municipal Council, Madura Vithanage to Parliament in the recent general elections.

A special general meeting was convened today to elect the new mayor. Premalal's name was proposed for the post of Mayor by Municipal Councilor Colonel Samitha and all the members were in agreement.

Trending News

Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
23 September 2020
Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
23 September 2020
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
23 September 2020
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
23 September 2020
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
Traffic blocked from Rampadeniya area on Hatton - Colombo main road (Photo)
24 September 2020
Traffic blocked from Rampadeniya area on Hatton - Colombo main road (Photo)

International News

Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
23 September 2020
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
23 September 2020
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
22 September 2020
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
22 September 2020
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.