New+mayor+elected+for+Kotte+Municipal+Council+

H.I.M. Premalal of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna has been elected as the new Mayor of the Sri Jayawardenapura Kotte Municipal Council.



This was due to the vacancy following the election of the former Mayor of the Municipal Council, Madura Vithanage to Parliament in the recent general elections.



A special general meeting was convened today to elect the new mayor. Premalal's name was proposed for the post of Mayor by Municipal Councilor Colonel Samitha and all the members were in agreement.