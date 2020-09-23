False+information+circulating+regarding+Basil+Rajapakse+clarified

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) announces that former Minister Basil Rajapaksa, the founder of the SLPP has not made any statement stating that that the powers of the Provincial Councils will be transferred to the Local Government Institutions if the Provincial Councils are abolished.According to the statement issued by the General Secretary of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, Attorney-at-Law Sagara Kariyawasam, former Minister Basil Rajapaksa has not made such statement during the discussions held in Colombo on September 11.